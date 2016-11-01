ORCHESTRA PLAYS ON AS MUSICIANS GO PAYLESS PHILHARMONIC SHOW WILL REPEAT TONIGHT

The show went on as scheduled Friday in Kleinhans Music Hall and will be repeated tonight despite the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's failure to meet its weekly payroll.

The 87 musicians, who agreed to play without pay over the weekend after orchestra leaders were unable to pry more funds from government sources, will receive their checks on Monday, as will the administrative staff, said Andrew J. Rudnick, interim executive director.

"A dozen or so" private supporters loaned the organization the cash to meet salaries, which total more than $100,000 a week, Rudnick said.

Next week's payroll is expected to be met through a combination of such loans and speeded-up contributions from donors who haven't delivered yet on their pledges to the orchestra's annual fund drive, Rudnick said.

But not by Wednesday, the usual payday for the musicians and staff.

"I believe we'll take care of next week's payroll before the end of the week, which is what we've said to the musicians," he said.

Scratching for cash to meet expenses has become an almost weekly routine on Symphony Circle in this crisis-plagued concert season. Paychecks have been late on several occasions, but never before have been delayed until the following week.

Orchestra members, nevertheless, remain upbeat about the Philharmonic's prospects, one musician said before the Philharmonic took the stage for Friday's performance, which featured Elmar Oliveira playing a violin concerto and Maximiano Valdes conducting two symphonies.

"None of this has had a negative effect on the mood. Nobody's panicking or distressed," said a member of the orchestra.

The latest crunch stems from an operating deficit of about $1 million a year and the orchestra's slow progress in securing a plan to close the gap with special funding from the city, county and state.

The city's portion of the $5 million, five-year funding package appears ready to fall into place.

But action on the county's part was delayed by the monthlong Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority funding crisis, and on the state's share by the current budget deadlock in Albany.

County Executive Gorski said Friday he will recommend that the county chip in special funding to help the Philharmonic -- but not as much or as soon as the orchestra had hoped.

Citing the county's own fiscal problems -- recent layoffs at Erie County Medical Center, the NFTA bailout, likely cuts in state support and a contract settlement that will boost sheriff's deputies' wages 24 percent over three years -- Gorski said he'll offer $150,000 of the $300,000 in bridge funding the Philharmonic wanted from the county in the first year of the five-year package.

But the money won't be available until the county's next fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1, he added.

Gorski made the proposal in a letter to the county Cultural Resources Advisory Board, which recommended that the orchestra be given the full $300,000. He said he hopes the difference "could be made up through normal allocations" decided on by the advisory group.

The Philharmonic already has exhausted this year's county subsidy, which totaled more than $700,000.

Gorski said he hoped banks will accept his pledge of $150,000 in special funds as a sign of the county's commitment to help the Philharmonic resolve its financial problems, and reciprocate by lending the organization the money needed to meet short-term expenses.

The orchestra's banking consortium shut off its line of credit late last year.

"They have to recognize the fact that we're trying," Gorski said. "There has to be a private sector commitment to the Philharmonic in particular and to these cultural organizations in general."

Meanwhile, Assemblyman William B. Hoyt, D-Buffalo, said the Philharmonic is in line to receive $200,000 in bridge funding in the stalled 1990 state budget. The allocation -- again short of the $500,000 the orchestra wanted from the state -- was sponsored by the Western New York legislative delegation.

Hoyt and the others hopeful that the balance of the state's share will be achieved through a greater Philharmonic role at Artpark -- the subject of ongoing negotiations between Lt. Gov. Stan Lundine and state parks officials.