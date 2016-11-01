JAYS BELT FOUR HOMERS IN 17-6 ROYAL POUNDING

George Bell and Greg Myers each slugged three-run homers and Fred McGriff and Kelly Gruber added two-run shots Friday night, helping the Toronto Blue Jays to a 17-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

McGriff went 3 for 3 with three walks and Nelson Liriano also collected three hits, including a solo homer, for the Blue Jays, who hammered four Kansas City pitchers for 19 hits. Every Toronto starter notched at least one hit and scored once.

Winner Todd Stottlemyre (1-2) threw five shutout innings, before being tagged for four runs in the sixth. He gave up seven hits and three walks, striking out three.

Bret Saberhagen (1-1) lasted just four innings and was rocked for six runs and seven hits.

Bell's third homer of the season staked Toronto to a 3-0, first-inning lead. Toronto made it 5-0 in the fourth and scored seven more to take a 12-0 lead in the fifth.

Rangers 6, Yankees 5

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Nolan Ryan, a winner in all three of his starts, got his 292nd career victory as Ruben Sierra's three-run homer led Texas over New York.

Ryan, 43, is off to his best start since 1973, when he also won his first three outings. He gave up three hits in seven innings, struck out nine and walked one.

Ryan won despite giving up the Yankees' first home runs of the year.

The Yankees had not homered in seven games, their longest streak at the start of a season since 1918, when they went 10 games without connecting. Mel Hall ended the drought at 62 innings with a leadoff shot in the second off Ryan and Rick Cerone hit a solo home run in the second.

Don Mattingly's two-run homer with none out in the ninth off Jeff Russell pulled the Yankees within 6-5. Dave Winfield walked with one out, but Jesse Barfield grounded into a double play as Russell got his second save.

Sierra broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with his third home run of the season. He connected off Lee Guetterman (0-1) after singles by Rafael Palmeiro and Julio Franco.

Brewers 5, Red Sox 0

MILWAUKEE -- Rob Deer hit a three-run homer and Tom Filer and two relievers extended the Milwaukee staff's streak to 20 scoreless innings in a victory over Boston.

Deer's second homer and fourth hit of the season came off Mike Boddicker (1-2), whom the Brewers ripped for six runs Monday in an 18-0 victory at Fenway Park.

Orioles 6, Tigers 0

BALTIMORE -- Phil Bradley drove in two runs and Bob Milacki scattered three hits over six innings as Baltimore handed Detroit its fifth straight road loss.

Bradley had two singles and a double in support Milacki (1-0), who no-hit the Tigers until the sixth inning before Mike Heath led off with a line single to right. Milacki struck out three and walked three.

Twins 13, Angels 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kent Hrbek's two-run single keyed a nine-run fifth inning and rookie Kevin Tapani pitched eight scoreless innings as Minnesota won its home opener.

Minnesota, which went 4-6 and averaged 3.6 runs on the trip, needed only 11 hits for its highest-scoring game since a 14-run performance last July 30 against Detroit.