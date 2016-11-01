ALLENTOWN RENOVATION IS FIRST STEP IN DEVELOPER'S BIG PLANS FOR AREA

When Michael Joseph left home, he told his father he was never coming back.

But more than a decade later, the Amherst native is back and buying up real estate as quickly as his backers will allow.

"I remember telling my father that Buffalo was dead," he said, "but look where I am now."

After several years as director of real estate finance for a Wall Street investment banking firm, Joseph quit his job last August and opened his own real estate company in New York City. His first project was four apartment buildings on Days Park in Allentown.

The buildings had gone through a series of owners and had become known as a home for drug dealing and prostitution.

Joseph, 30, bought the buildings in November and began their conversion to upscale apartments. Because of their location within the Allentown Preservation District and his desire for federal tax credits, Joseph has tried to maintain the historic nature of the buildings.

The $800,000 project has involved a complete renovation of the interior, including new electrical and plumbing systems, windows and security systems, as well as repairs to the exterior of the buildings.

"It's great to see," says Diane Bennett, executive director of the Allentown Association. "Those properties have been a mess for a long time. There were times when an ambulance was there almost every night."

The Days Park project is the first in what Joseph hopes will be a long list of local developments. He and a group of investors also bought the Triad Building at Maple Road and Millersport in Amherst and are preparing to close on a 54-unit apartment building on East Morris Street in Buffalo.

"I love the apartment market here," he said. "I like the lack of competition. There just aren't a lot of apartments."

Joseph says his goal is to own 400 to 500 apartments in Buffalo. He became interested in the local market after coming home for the 10th reunion of his graduating class from Williamsville East High School, where he saw former classmate Michael Jordan.

Jordan, a local developer, convinced him to invest in the renovation of the historic Dun Building at 110 Pearl St.

The project gave Joseph a chance to get reacquainted with Buffalo and he liked it enough to do the very thing he vowed not to do -- come back to his hometown.