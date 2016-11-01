HOLY MACKEREL FAST FOOD FOR FASTIDIOUS EATERS

Now is the time to enjoy fresh fish. True, Lenten restrictions are not as rigid as they used to be, but fish fits right in with the way we live today.

Satisfying in flavor but low in fat, fish dishes are healthy. (Only a small amount of butter-based sauce or garnish need be used.)

Fish is also versatile. As noted, fish does not always have to be fried. It can be baked, grilled or turned into chowder without much effort.

Fish dishes go together so fast, they are the original fast food.

Don't overcook fish; it dries out and toughens. Use the Canadian Rule of Cooking to estimate time -- 10 minutes for each inch of thickness or any fraction thereof.

The rule applies whether you are baking (Use a 450-degree oven), broiling or frying. Cook fish until it just flakes and the flesh becomes opaque.

Needless to say, fresh fish is not cheap. Be careful when you shop. Good quality fish should smell sea-fresh: Strong odor is a sign of trouble. The flesh should feel firm or slightly resilient. If you are buying whole fish, eyes should be bright and clear.

If you're buying steaks or fillets, they should look moist, firm and freshly cut.

Prepackaged steaks and fillets should contain a minimum of liquid. Seafood stored in liquid deteriorates fast.

BAKED SALMON WITH HORSERADISH CREAM SAUCE 4 salmon steaks (6 to 8 ounces each) Salt and pepper to taste Vegetable oil 1 small onion, chopped 2 tablespoons flour 2 tablespoons butter or margarine 1 cup milk 1/2 cup unflavored yogurt 4 tablespoons prepared horseradish 1 tablespoon minced parsley

Season salmon steaks with salt and pepper; place on well-oiled foil baking pan. Brush fish with oil. Bake at 450 degrees, allowing 10 minutes baking time per inch of thickness. Salmon should just flake when tested with a fork.

Meanwhile, saute onion in butter until slightly softened; work in flour. Stir in milk gradually until mixture comes to a boil and thickens. Add yogurt, horseradish and parsley; heat through.

Arrange salmon on serving dish; drizzle with sauce. Makes 4 servings.

EASY FISH CHOWDER 1 pound fresh or frozen fish fillet 1 cup clam juice 2 cups cubed potatoes 3 slices bacon, diced 1 onion, diced 2 cups milk Salt, pepper, margarine

Cook fish in clam juice until it flakes. Remove the fish and separate into pieces. Add potatoes to the cooking liquid; cook until just tender.

Place bacon in skillet; fry until crisp. Remove bacon and reserve. Fry onion in drippings until brown; add potatoes. Add fish. Pour in milk and heat through.

Add salt, pepper and margarine to taste. Sprinkle with reserved bacon bits and serve. Makes 4 servings. Accompany with a tossed salad and bread for a complete meal.

GRILLED SWORDFISH WITH HERB BUTTER 2 pounds swordfish fillets or steaks Salt and pepper 1/2 cup olive oil 1 onion, diced Butter: 1 small onion, peeled and chopped 1/4 cup minced fresh herbs (tarragon, basil, chives, dill or cilantro leaves) 1 teaspoon lemon juice 1/4 pound butter, softened

For fish: Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper; pour oil over fish, turning until fish is completely coated. Place in glass or stainless-steel container and cover. Marinate at least one hour. Turn occasionally.

Preheat a ridged, cast-iron, stove-top grill until it is very hot. Drops of water should evaporate immediately. Coat grill with a small amount of oil from the fish marinade.

Blot excess oil off fish; place on grill. Grill until fish is clearly marked, about 2 minutes. Rotate each piece 90 degrees (to make a crosshatch) and grill 2 minutes longer.

Transfer fish to a oiled pan and bake in a preheated 425-degree oven until the fish just flakes.

Sauce can be prepared ahead of time: Place onion, herbs, lemon juice and butter in a food processor, adding a small amount of salt and pepper. Process until thoroughly mixed. Spoon onto a 12-inch long sheet of plastic wrap. Roll into a log shape about 1-inch in diameter. Refrigerate if desired. Slice and serve over the grilled fish. (Recipe adapted from "Dinner Party" by Jane Freiman, Harper & Row 1990.)

JANICE OKUN is food writer and restaurant critic for The News.