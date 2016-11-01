FERGUSON GOES BACK TO FUTURE POPULAR BAND LEADER TRUE TO FORM AT MARQUEE

There's no middle ground. You either love Maynard Ferguson or you hate him. I doubt whether his true-blue fans really care if he comes with a fusion band or a big band. They still show up in appreciable numbers, like Friday night at the Marquee.

Up front, I must admit to you that I've never been in awe of Ferguson's high notes. The cult of followers he's attracted since his days as the flamboyant trumpeter for Stan Kenton seems overconcerned with that pyrotechnic talent.

Perhaps if I'd followed his music from the time he was the 17-year-old Canadian musical king of Crystal Beach, like some attending the Marquee last night surely have, I, too, might share some of that wonder.

Still, I doubt it. Jazz, among all music, is more than merely musical acrobatics. So it was to listen for melody and musical emotion that I came.

My first impressions of Ferguson came much later, during the electrified '70s, when I couldn't tell him apart from the jazz-rocking Blood, Sweat and Tears and Chicago Transit Authority bands. Sure, he was a much better player, and his bands did have a much closer relationship with real jazz traditions.

Still, he didn't seem committed to leaving behind commercial success in order to make the best music he could. I'd always considered that the essence of a real jazz musician.

However, with this new nine-piece ensemble of recent music school graduates, he does appear to have taken a step back. Ferguson seems more inclined to focus on the big picture, rather than simply grasp at what's current.

With a set list of standards, including Dizzy Gillespie's "A Night In Tunisia," and Duke Ellington's "In A Mellow Tone," his efforts appeared more inclined to re-examine music's time-proven elements.

This is not to say he wasn't exciting. Ferguson would be nothing if not exciting. His penchant for up-tempo screamers is a bit heavy, but he is trying to balance the program these days.

The young players with him this time around exhibit the daring that's expected from their youth, but that daring doesn't always translate to good solos.

Still, two of the best are saxophonists Matt Wallace and Glen Coster. The latter played some of the meanest baritone blues I'd ever heard on an update of Ernie Wilkins' "Geller's Cellar," retitled "Glen's Den."

So if you like Maynard, you'll certainly enjoy whatever show you choose from this weekend's stint in Buffalo. If not, you won't find enough here to change your mind.

REVIEW

Maynard Ferguson and his Big Bop Nouveau Band

Big band jazz, Friday night in the Marquee at the Tralf. Two more shows at 8 and 11 tonight.