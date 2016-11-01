RIGHTS GROUP ASSAILS CITY POLICE; RALLY AGAINST BRUTALITY ASKS OFFICERS TO LEAVE BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS

Buffalo police should leave black neighborhoods because residents have lost faith in police intentions, the chairman of a new civil rights group charged today in a rally against police brutality.

"The demands we're making is that they put an end to these terrorist attacks," said Bem Tyehimba, chairman of the non-profit Community Self-Defense Program, which sponsored the rally outside City Court. "We want an immediate withdrawal of police from our oppressed communities."

About 30 demonstrators carried signs reading, "Stop Police Terror" and "The Struggle Continues," while chanting, "The people united will never be defeated."

After marching outdoors for 45 minutes, the group attended the trial of two Humber Street men who claim they were beaten without provocation by Kensington Station police officers Jan. 1.

Demonstrators charged that police hassle young blacks, and that police brutality is increasing. The FBI and Erie County district attorney's office began reviewing the complaints of the two men after receiving reports from local civil rights organizations.

"If a young person is tall and black and big, that does not mean they're dangerous," said Ayanna Brown, a long-time community activist. "This is not a black-white issue. This is a human rights issue."

In addition to calling for the removal of police, Tyehimba said his organization wants the public to be allowed to review confidential police reports that could be used to the benefit of police brutality victims. He also said police officers should not be paid overtime for testifying in court, charging that the practice prompts officers to arrest people on bogus charges.

"I'm sure that the people in those areas don't feel the same way. They're demanding more protection, not less," said Lt. Robert P. Meegan, president of the Police Benevolent Association. "The criminals would have a field day if the police were removed."

Tyehimba's demands were met with skepticism by African-American leaders in more established organizations, who privately called the Self-Defense Program's demands extreme. No other civil rights groups officially attended Tyehimba's rally.

Most civil rights groups and African-American Common Council members like James Pitts and George Arthur support the creation of a civilian review board that would investigate complaints of police brutality. Tyehimba said such boards have not proven effective in other cities.

At the non-jury trial, the demonstrators listened as Officer John E. Sanders explained how he tried to arrest Courtney Lafayette when he tried to grab the officer's gun after a domestic dispute at 34 Humber St.

In police reports filed the day of the incident, police made no mention of Lafayette trying to grab the gun.

Police claim Lafayette, 23, and Rodney DuBois, 21, assaulted Sanders when officers arrived at the second-floor flat to investigate a call of a woman being assaulted.