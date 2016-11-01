BISONS STAY WITHIN NL'S EXPANSION LANES

Buffalo appears to be doing everything right in the baseball expansion race, judging from the comments of the chairman of the National League expansion committee.

Douglas D. Danforth, president of the Pittsburgh Pirates and head of the league's four-man expansion panel, listed local ownership, government support, proven fan support and a facility as the key criteria for prospective cities.

Speaking to reporters in Bradenton, Danforth gave some insight into what his committee would look for in a prospective city.

"It depends on strength of local ownership," he said. "It depends on the political entities, how keen they are to do their part. It has to be a partnership between public officials and the new owners."

Danforth would not comment on the chances of any cities getting one of two new teams the NL will add.

However, he said the two teams probably will not play their first games until April 1993. He also said the expansion committee has completed a demographic study of the 12 "most probable" cities.

The expansion committee is scheduled to announce a timetable for expansion by June 17 -- 90 days after the settlement of the labor contract with baseball's players.

Danforth said the announcement could come by the end of May or the first week of June, and that there is a possibility the teams could be admitted before '93.

"We're not trying to put too many restrictions on who the new cities will be," he said. "It could be that one of them already has a farm system. It's possible. It could be the city may possibly have a facility, either temporary or permanent. We have no reluctance to let them start earlier. But '93 is probably a good date."

Buffalo Bisons President Robert E. Rich Jr. owns a Double-A team in Wichita, Kan., and an A-level team in Niagara Falls.

The Bisons have had an attendance of more than 1 million at Pilot Field each of the last two years.

After the release of the timetable, prospective cities will be invited to make presentations before the committee.

"Presentations would be fair and equal. Each city will be told of the five or six topics to present," Danforth said.

"We'll say we're interested in A, B, C and D so they come more or less prepared with the same information."

The Bisons dropped to 3-3-1 Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Vancouver Canadians, the Chicago White Sox farm team, at Sarasota.

Herd starter Scott Medvin gave up four runs on five hits in four innings. He allowed a two-run homer in the first. Lefty Miguel Garcia relieved and yielded two runs on four hits in three innings. Kevin Burdick and Tommy Shields each had two hits for the Herd, and Wes Chamberlain had a double and two RBIs.

The Bisons' leadoff luncheon will be held at the Convention Center at noon April 4, the day after the team returns to Buffalo. Marty Springstead, supervisor of American League umpires, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $20. Call the Chamber of Commerce at 852-7100.