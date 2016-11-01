POLICE RESPONDING TO ALARM ARREST TWO INSIDE BUILDING

Two people were caught inside a second- floor office as a burglar alarm sounded at Thrifty Oil Co. on West Avenue at 3:15 a.m. today, police said.

Taken into custody were David C. Bush, 20, of 152 Stevens St. and Donald Morgan, 19, of 1 Sherman Road, Middleport.

Officers Michael Pillot and David Barrancotta charged both with felony burglary and also lodged a weapons complaint against Bush. They reported seizure of a gravity knife.