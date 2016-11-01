HAVING DEER MUNCHING IN THE YARD IS ENJOYABLE PART OF AMHERST LIVING

I am a middle-income Amherst home owner who has had numerous deer in my yard. They have probably destroyed or eaten a considerable amount of foliage.

I feel strongly that the deer whose habitat we invaded have the right to survive. First we eliminated their natural enemies. Now many feel they are a nuisance and should be eliminated.

I moved to Amherst originally so I could enjoy the very thing some of my neighbors would like to give bowmen an open season on. I enjoy the opportunity to observe the deer, fox, hawks and other wildlife.

Please, hunters, don't give me your time-worn excuse of the animals being "better off" if you kill them than a slow, starving death they face every winter. It may happen in some areas, but not Amherst.

Hasn't man disrupted the balance of nature enough? Can't we change with a little understanding the old adage, "The most dangerous animal in the forest is man"?

HERMAN KUBANEK

Amherst