JOHN ZUERCHER, INVENTED BOWLING MACHINE

A memorial Mass for John Zuercher, a former Buffalo resident and primary inventor of the automatic bowling machine, will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 65 Ridgewood Road.

Zuercher, 80, died Jan. 15, 1990, in York, Pa., after a long illness.

Zuercher received about 30 patents for various components of the "pinspotter" automatic bowling machine when it was developed in the 1940s at AMF's Cheektowaga plant. Although only an occasional bowler himself, he also held patents for several other bowling-related items.

He worked as a design engineer for AMF for 35 years, retiring from the company, which relocated to York, in 1976.

He is survived by his wife, Verna; two sons, Edward of Ohio and Robert; three daughters, Loretta Zrenner of Florida, Helen Valint and Dorothy Gallagher; a sister, Anna Zuercher of Allentown, Pa.; 21 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.