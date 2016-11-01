SINATRA SIGNS TO PERFORM IN FALLS MAY 12 SHOW WILL HIGHLIGHT CIVIC CENTER'S 15TH YEAR

Frank Sinatra will perform at the Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center May 12 as a highlight of the center's 15th anniversary.

The announcement came Thursday during a press conference by Spectacor Management Group, which operates the arena for the City of Niagara Falls.

Larry Rubin, vice president of corporate communications for Spectacor, said the company expects to announce other shows in as soon as two weeks.

The program, "Sinatra: The Man and His Music," at 8 p.m. May 12, will be preceded by a black-tie, buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the ballroom, with VIP tickets selling for $100.

General-admission tickets are $40 and $30. The concert will seat up to 9,200 in a centralized seating arrangement.

"We're trying to achieve a more intimate surrounding, and to make each seat have good, clean sight lines," said David M. Meek, the general manager for the convention center.

Fewer than 1,000 VIP tickets will be available, Meek said.

Matthew G. Brown, senior vice president of Spectacor Management Group, said Sinatra's appearance "will send a signal, both locally and nationally, that Niagara Falls is a viable place to do business."

Brown said the city and the convention center have been trying to book Sinatra since November 1987. He finally agreed on Jan. 30, after Sinatra performed during the opening of another Spectacor facility, the Knickerbocker Arena in Albany, Brown said.

The Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center opened on Nov. 8, 1974.

In another matter, Spectacor said it reduced the city's annual deficit below $1 million for the first time.

Spectacor said the reduction -- for the calendar year 1988 -- was 14.3 percent, down to $960,530, from $1.121 million in 1987.

Meek said the 1989 figures currently are being tabulated and "the preliminary figures show it has been reduced even further."

Spectacor took over management of the convention center in 1988.

Meek credited the deficit-slashing to "aggressive marketing" and "the utilization of (our) many contacts in the sports and entertainment industry."

Under its five-year contract with the city, Spectacor receives a management fee of $160,000 a year and half of any savings it achieves. Meek said the management fee is included in the deficit.