EASTERN, PILOTS AGREE ON PACT

Eastern Airlines and its pilots union have agreed to an interim contract calling for a 25 percent wage cut and benefit concessions, the company announced Thursday.

The pact did not resolve the issue of rehiring more of the pilots who engaged in a sympathy strike with the Machinists union in March 1989.

Eastern also insisted it needs twice the amount of concessions given in the interim pact by the time the contract expires on July 1 to successfully emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.