N. TONAWANDA ACCEPTING SUMMER JOB APPLICATIONS

The North Tonawanda Department of Youth and Recreation is taking applications for summer jobs at a starting wage of $3.65 an hour.

City residents at least 18 years of age, or current high school seniors, may apply at the department's office, room 102, Col. Payne Community Center, 460 Wheatfield St., weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seasonal jobs are open for the city's playground, swimming, sports and youth center programs. The average work week is 30 hours. Applications will be accepted until April 13.