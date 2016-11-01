N. TONAWANDA ACCEPTING SUMMER JOB APPLICATIONS
The North Tonawanda Department of Youth and Recreation is taking applications for summer jobs at a starting wage of $3.65 an hour.
City residents at least 18 years of age, or current high school seniors, may apply at the department's office, room 102, Col. Payne Community Center, 460 Wheatfield St., weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seasonal jobs are open for the city's playground, swimming, sports and youth center programs. The average work week is 30 hours. Applications will be accepted until April 13.
Share this article