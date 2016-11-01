DR. SAMUEL R. INSALACO, AMHERST DENTIST

A memorial service for Dr. Samuel R. Insalaco, 56, a dentist who practiced in Amherst for 29 years, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in North Presbyterian Church, 300 N. Forest Road, Williamsville.

Insalaco died Wednesday (March 21, 1990) in Buffalo General Hospital after an extended illness.

Born in Buffalo, Insalaco graduated from Tonawanda High School and graduated from the University of Buffalo School of Dentistry in 1958. He retired from his Amherst practice in 1987.

Insalaco was a past president of the Buffalo Chapter of the UB Dental Alumni. He was a member of the Erie County Dental Society, the Eighth District Dental Society, the New York State Dental Society and the American Dental Association.

He was a former elder of North Presbyterian Church and was a member of Highland Masonic Lodge and the Buffalo Consistory.

Surviving are his wife, Lou Etta of Williamsville; a son, Sean of Pittsburgh, and two daughters, Amy and Megan, both of Williamsville.