TOY MAKER SAYS CLOSING EAST AURORA PLANT, ELIMINATING 450 JOBS, WILL HELP IT COMPETE

Closing Fisher-Price's East Aurora plant will enable the toy manufacturer to compete better against rival toy makers and provide job security to its remaining local work force of 3,000 people, according to company executives.

Fisher-Price announced late Wednesday afternoon that it had no choice but to shut down its East Aurora factory, eliminating 450 jobs. The plant will be closed gradually between May 15 and July 1.

Built in 1951, the brick factory on Girard Avenue is the oldest component in a manufacturing system involving nine plants in New York, Kentucky, England and along the Mexican border.

The company has no intentions of moving its headquarters from East Aurora or closing its Medina and Holland plants, which are considerably newer than the East Aurora factory, said David B. Fisher, the company's executive vice president. The two remaining Western New York plants employ about 2,000 people, and 1,000 administrative and research workers are based in East Aurora.

"We made this very difficult decision because we want to become a more competitive company and we want to reduce our costs," he said.

Hit with a $9.5 million loss in its second quarter and dismal sales prospects for the next few months, Fisher-Price can't afford to continue to operate an aging factory, Fisher said.

The toy manufacturer has been forced to tighten its fiscal belt, and the local facility simply has to go, he added. "The East Aurora plant is being closed because it is the least efficient plant in our system," Fisher said.

"The primary reason for that is that it isn't a fully integrated manufacturing facility. It doesn't have the fabrication, the assembly and plastic molding capabilities all under one roof," he said.

R. Bruce Sampsell, president of Fisher-Price until Feb. 1, explained that many American companies are converting their factories to "just-in-time" manufacturing techniques. This new system of manufacturing consists of making products and assembling them within a single factory.

The just-in-time system allows companies to use workers and material more efficiently to cut production costs and eliminate the need for huge inventories, he said, noting that Fisher-Price's Medina plant is a model of just-

in-time manufacturing. The East Aurora facility, on the other hand, is exclusively an assembly plant where toys are produced from parts made elsewhere.

The East Aurora plant has been living on borrowed time for some time, Fisher said, explaining that for the past six years management seriously had considered closing the factory.

But dramatic sales increases during the mid-1980s provided plenty of work for all three local Fisher-Price plants, allowing executives to put off such a "difficult, painful" decision.

"The growth spurt a few years ago, where we doubled our business in three years, kind of breathed extra life into the East Aurora plant. But now we are in a situation where we simply have excess capacity and we are going to have to close the plant to be competitive," Fisher said.

Founded 60 years ago in East Aurora, Fisher-Price has long dominated the infant and preschool toy markets.

In recent years, however, other toy companies have invaded its markets.

The king of the children's playroom faces an uphill fight against rivals like Playskool, Little Tikes and Mattel, according to toy industry analysts.

Fisher-Price must cut its overhead costs and do a better job of getting its products into consumers' hands if it wants to continue to be the world's largest maker of infant and preschool toys, they say.

Fisher-Price executives didn't hold out much hope that the plant shutdown could be averted. "This is basically an inefficient plant, and there's nothing we can do. We surely looked pretty hard to find an answer to make it competitive," Fisher said.

The Western New York Economic Development Corp., nevertheless, hopes to sit down with Fisher-Price executives to discuss various assistance programs provided by the state, said Rodney Hensel, an agency spokesman.

"We've done the economic studies, and we believe no matter what help is provided this is simply not going to work," Fisher said.

During the past decade, the toy company and its employees have tried everything to save the East Aurora plant, according to two former Fisher-Price presidents.

"The management and employees at the East Aurora facility have done some extraordinary things to keep the plant competitive. It was never a foregone conclusion that that plant would close," said Sampsell, who served as Fisher-Price's president from 1983 until he resigned earlier this month to take a top-level banking job with First Empire State Corp.

During his tenure, Sampsell said, the company poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the East Aurora plant, and workers agreed to numerous job changes, all in an effort to stave off a plant closing.

"I made darn sure we did everything possible to keep it competitive," he added.

Franklyn S. Barry, company president from 1980 to 1983, said he always felt the East Aurora factory was viable and did everything to make it more productive. He also said the toy manufacturer did not build other plants outside Western New York with the intention of one day closing the local facilities.

Fisher-Price employees learned of the plant closing from Paul E. Price, Fisher-Price's new president. Many of the workers were shocked by the news and cried openly.

Several employees said they felt the company should have done more to modernize the East Aurora factory.

"It's kind of like Bethlehem Steel," said Donald H. Dayer, deputy mayor of East Aurora. "We didn't modernize our plants, so we have to move elsewhere."

Sampsell disagreed, saying Fisher-Price never neglected the East Aurora plant or allowed it to deteriorate.

Dayer also expressed concern about the possible impact the plant closing could have on the local tax base, school enrollment and business traffic. He said it was too early to tell if the shutdown could led to an exodus from East Aurora.

Half of the 450 people who lost their jobs live in the South Towns, with about 20 percent coming from East Aurora, said Ellen Duggan, a company spokeswoman.

County Executive Gorski pledged to work with the company to coordinate local, state and federal assistance for the dislocated workers.

The toy manufacturer also has hired Drake, Beam & Morin, a national job-placement firm, to help find employment for those who will lose their jobs.

The severance pay for the affected workers averages 26 weeks, while wages average $8 an hour.

None of the laid-off employees will be offered jobs at other Fisher-Price factories, because "it would disrupt production," Fisher said.

Fisher-Price also plans to move several plastic injection molding machines from its Holland factory to other sites in the United States, but no jobs should be affected, Fisher said.

The East Aurora factory has been the home of some of the company's most popular items. Little People play sets, the Bubble Mower and Magic Vac all were assembled in the 39-year-old plant.

Manufacturing of these toys will be transferred to Medina and a Kentucky facility.

"This was an agonizing decision, but as sort of the weakest plant in the group, it's the one that going to have to go," Fisher said.

For the village's deputy mayor, the plant closing represents the end of an era.

"I used to tell people I came from the town where Fisher-Price toys were made," Dayer said. "I won't be able to say that anymore."