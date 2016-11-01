SENTENCING DATES SET FOR TWO IN COUNTY COURT

Sentencing dates were set Wednesday in Niagara County Court for two youths who pleaded guilty to reduced charges in separate cases.

Jeffrey Kraft, 17, of 2007 16th St., Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary in connection with Aug. 29 cases involving the theft of a car, money and jewelry from a Niagara Falls home. He will be sentenced March 28 by Judge Charles J. Hannigan.

Kraft was indicted on charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, stolen-property possession, petit larceny and resisting arrest.

Judge Aldo L. DiFlorio ordered sentencing March 27 for Tracy Maracle, 19, of 411 Kohl St., North Tonawanda, who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree perjury.

Kohl was accused of three counts of first-degree perjury in connection with testimony given to a grand jury in Lockport in June and October. The grand jury was investigating cocaine trafficking between New York City and Niagara Falls.