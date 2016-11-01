ASSEMBLY VOTES TO GIVE STATE VETO ON SECESSION

With lawmakers arguing how best to quash any attempt by Staten Island to secede from New York City, the State Assembly Wednesday voted 92-36 to give the State Legislature and the governor the final authority on the city split.

Gov. Cuomo is expected to sign the measure, approved Tuesday by the Senate. Several assemblymen said Wednesday they regretted the action last year when the Legislature gave New York City's smallest borough the chance for a referendum on secession this November, to be followed by drafting of a city charter and a second vote to accept or reject the charter.

New York City is challenging last year's legislation in court, arguing it's not fair for just one borough to vote on a measure that affects the entire city. Since the Assembly is dominated by New York City Democrats, many consider chances slim it will approve any new charter for secession.