10-GALLON BLOOD DONORS

Special recognition is given to individuals who have donated 10 gallons of blood in the American Red Cross Blood Services Buffalo Region. To reach this plateau, they have donated at least 80 times. A Williamsville resident, O'Brien retired in 1983 as an engineer with Bell Aerospace Textron. Krentz, of Orchard Park, retired in 1989 from the claims division of Allstate Insurance Co. A Lewiston resident, Smith retired from Bell Aerospace Textron in 1986. To join them in giving the gift of life for patients at 44 regional hospitals, call the Red Cross at 886-7500.