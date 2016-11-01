WHERE TO EAT, SLEEP AND BE MERRY

BUSINESS TRAVELERS who come to Buffalo should eat in the city but sleep in Amherst, recommends the latest issue of Changing Times magazine. In a business travel piece titled "Shuffling Off to Buffalo," the magazine says the best restaurants are Oliver's ("sophisticated enough for a working dinner, and the food is superb"), and the Anchor Bar ("reputed to be the home of Buffalo wings").

But the best accommodations are in Amherst, where the traveler is near the airport and the University at Buffalo "and only 10 miles from downtown," the magazine says. It recommends the Marriott or the Residence Inn.

What about entertainment? Forget Buffalo and Amherst, it says: Go to Niagara Falls.