PUBLIC FUNDING FOR CHILD DAY CARE, YOUTH RESIDENCES FALLS SHORT OF NEED

I read with interest Jon Sorensen's article (Feb. 5) about lobbying by the advocates for child day care. Today the number of single-parent families is increasing. Families with two working parents are becoming the rule.

Both of these patterns of family life emphasize the need for competent and effective day-care services. Parents need to have good day care that they can trust. The day-care system is underfunded as it is, and our society has not even approached adequate funding for the expanding needs as we face the future.

Unless high-quality day care is available, too many of our children may become adolescent clients of the state social services, mental health or criminal justice systems.

The quote from Sen. Anthony Masiello that "salaries for day-care workers are disgracefully low" accurately reflects the condition of the abysmal salaries paid youth counselors who work in residential child care. It is more than "disgraceful" to offer a college graduate $6 per hour to undertake the demanding, substitute-parent responsibilities for 12 to 14 formerly abused, sometimes angry, emotionally troubled teen-agers. Yet state reimbursement rates virtually dictate paying such non-living wages.

Governmental funding is woefully inadequate to provide salaries for the well-trained staff and innovative programs that troubled young people need. Since Gov. Cuomo has made this the Decade of the Child, let the state make children its top priority.

HOWARD WEISZ

President

Gateway Youth and Family Services

Williamsville