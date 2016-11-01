PHONY LAUREN WAS SHE CRAZY OR JUST LIVING A LIE?

It was only a year ago that Lauren and I sat in her sun room lounging on chintz-covered sofas and drinking tea from china cups -- by Royal Doulton in the famous willow pattern. Ferns in 19th century ironstone pots were at the windows. The weak winter sun filtered through the lace curtains and dappled across the pine floor. The room brought memories of my grandmother's cottage.

I mentioned that there were chintz curtains at the cottage. Lauren asked if they were still around. I told her it was doubtful, but I'd ask my mother. She fiddled with her strands of pearls and asked: "Was there any wicker? Did she have any prints?" I didn't want to talk about my grandmother's cottage and, instead, told her how much I liked the cups.

We carried the tea things to her kitchen. The Doulton china was on display. Chintz curtains graced the little windows and 19th century paperweights lined the sills. I noticed for the first time that one wall was hung with botanical prints. "If you're wondering about the prints," she said, "I took out a loan to get them. They were too good to pass up." I stepped close to the wall and saw that the prints were very good reproductions. Excellent fakes. I told her they were very nice.

Lauren then surprised me more than I'd have thought possible. She said: "You know, everyone has a dream. For some, it's travel. You might want to write a book. Whatever. The important thing is not to let go of the dream." I nodded in agreement. She went on in what was almost a whisper, and my heart sank. "For me," she said, "I just want to know that everything in my house is appreciating in value."

I had known Lauren for eight years, but her saying such a thing still caught me off guard. I remember glancing at the phony prints and seeing those beautiful dishes and all the pewter and silver and whatnot she surrounds herself with -- and, feeling sad, wondering what I was doing here.

When Lauren and I met she was living in a house near mine. I'd see her coming and going, in her exquisite clothing and with her portfolio made of crocodile hide. I thought she was a relative of the elderly woman who owned the house, and had come to lend a hand and offer comfort.

We met. She took to stopping by in the late afternoons. She was different in those days, delightful company. She was lively, a reader, a talker of politics, art, whatever came to mind. She displayed a seemingly insatiable curiosity, went back and forth to the library with that crocodile portfolio stuffed with books and magazines. We slipped into an easy camaraderie, and after a time it seemed quite natural that I'd stop working at 5 to make coffee, throw together a snack, and turn on the porch light for her those first winter afternoons.

But there was something else in Lauren, something beyond simple curiosity. I can't say exactly when, not right away but sometime that winter, she started picking up my things -- an antique paperweight, a pewter ink bottle, a dish, the corner of a tablecloth -- and asking questions. She wanted to know everything about my things, and seemed somehow oddly approving that they had been my grandmother's. I knew this had some meaning for her, that these objects were signifiers for Lauren. But of what, I couldn't guess. I knew intuitively that there was a wrongness in it and it unsettled me, but I forced myself to overlook it. Don't we tend to overlook the fault lines around us?

Lauren, I eventually learned, was not a relative of my neighbor. She rented a room from her, cooked on a hot plate, and ate from red plastic dishes. The elegant clothing had belonged to the lady, but she'd sold it to Lauren. Likewise, the crocodile portfolio. Lauren explained that the clothing and other items were of sorry little use to the lady who seldom ventured out.

Lauren created a business for herself. She bought used clothing from ladies who didn't want it known they were selling anything. She made business calls in the afternoons and evenings, and no one was the wiser. Often the ladies fed her, a bonus to be sure. She dressed for the role, in suits or dresses of impeccable cut and fabric; secondhand, but no one had to know. She'd take along a few things and make her sales at the same time. It was all very discreet, for the ladies and for Lauren. Eventually she began selling new clothing from Boston and New York.

Lauren and I had been neighbors for a couple of years when she moved to a small Victorian house. It was an easy move -- all her things fit into the back of her car. A chance remark revealed that she was buying the house, not renting it. I'd never known anyone to buy a home and not so much as mention it. Why hadn't there been any talk of banks and mortgages, all that sort of thing? I was offended and I asked her. She said: "I'm sure I told you. Did you forget?" She went on to say that maybe she had forgotten to tell me, but, for heaven's sake, what did it matter? She wanted me to help choose drapes and so many other things, and we should get busy with all that and then go somewhere and have a nice dinner.

It was during this same week that I opened my door and saw Charles standing there with Lauren. I was surprised and, I think, prejudiced in his favor even though we'd never met. I'd seen him escorting his son to school, talking quietly to the boy, holding his hand. I knew who Charles was; everyone did, because of his wife's tragic death a year earlier, under the wheels of a train.

I saw a new Lauren that evening. An ankle made a feather's brush against his. She glanced at Charles, intensely, but not too often. A gentle toss of her hair. More studied glances. She was subtle, very subtle. A Broadway actress would have felt compelled to stand and cheer.

I watched her hold a paperweight in her cupped hands. She leaned slightly forward, her hair just barely brushing Charles' shoulder, and said: "Look. Just look." She wafted back into the cushions and, lowering her voice, said: "I'd say this is French, wouldn't you? The French made the best paperweights." It was American, but I didn't say anything. I was watching Charles. His thinking rearranged itself just then; it was an almost visible occurrence.

It was late when they left. I stood on the porch as they walked off. Lauren wrapped her arm around his and then glanced back and smiled and waved to me. I remember closing the door and thinking that I'd see less of her. But of course, it didn't happen that way.

The next morning there was a package on my porch. It was wrapped in pale green paper and inside was the crocodile portfolio. Lauren was giving me something she didn't want; she did that all the time, and I didn't have to ask to know that she'd already found a newer and better portfolio. There was also a note, inviting me to dinner with Lauren, and with Charles. I went because I wanted to see Charles. Lauren is not the only guilty one. The three of us have drifted together ever since.

Lauren prospered, and business gathered the proof of this prosperity. Fine old linen napkins and tablecloths. Several complete sets of antique dishes. Dozens of silver napkin rings. Jewelry, I've never seen so much jewelry. And books. Lauren doesn't read anymore; she collects books, leather ones -- and they have to be of a color to complement her rooms.

The used clothing is still around. She's not sure why, but she won't get rid of it. She keeps it in a room above the garage.

But, more than all of this, it is furniture that draws her attention. Over the years, she's had enough furniture to outfit several homes. She sold some of it, but was embarrassed to do such a thing. Most of the furniture is in the garage.

Lauren's store is called a "shop." She sells the classiest clothing available. Other things, too: leather notebooks, fountain pens, crystal perfume bottles, "faux" pearls. I once saw her run her fingers along a gold-tipped and enameled pen and say, "It is the pen I've always preferred." Well, yes, she does carry one of these pens. But she actually writes with ballpoints, bought on sale for 10 cents apiece.

Women stop by Lauren's store with questions. She is always happy to pass along the name of a forceful divorce lawyer, a genius of a taxman, an excellent woman who, for reasons we wouldn't discuss, is now forced to sell life insurance. One wall of the store is lined with books that Lauren feels are of interest to women. Biographies of Eleanor Roosevelt and the Duchess of Windsor. Authoritative works on skin care, selecting the right investment broker, falling in or out of love.

The store has chintz-covered sofas and chairs grouped around a huge coffee table. Clients (they are not called customers) enjoy this lovely setting. They sip their tea and chat with Lauren while the employees step and fetch. This is the customary spot for waiting while the filthy but necessary financial aspect of buying clothes is taken care of. There is no cash register. The clients are handed tiny silver trays on which to set money or an American Express card.

An investment group meets at the store once a month. The members, all women, since no men are allowed, can be counted on to know the current treasury rates. I attended the first of these meetings.

Lauren joked that her aunts once told her never to spend her principal. Everyone chuckled. She added that one of these aunts once declared that new furniture is only bought by people who don't have family. Laughter all around. Another aunt was quoted as saying that God made accountants so that "ladies" didn't have to balance their checkbooks. This was a real knee-slapper.

I was miserable by the time the meeting ended. It wasn't the silly pretentiousness of it, but rather that I was confronted by something I'd managed to evade. Lauren is crazy. Lauren doesn't have any aunts, never did. Those anecdotes, the ones about her acerbic phantom aunts, I wrote them. They weren't intended to be funny.

Lauren recently signed a purchase agreement on a summer cottage. She'd spent a year looking for the right one. It needed to be roomy, yet small enough to avoid any charge of flashiness. It needed to have some claim to English design. It needed a yard dotted with trees, and gently sloping to the lake. She told me she had dreams of that lawn; Adirondack chairs (what else?), painted white, and cozily grouped for conversation. She said she wanted it to look so . . . what was the perfect word? Genteel.

She planned to decorate the cottage in the English "country look." She favored a store in Chicago. Its catalog of English "country look" outshines the many others. She'd charge this stuff and, at 18 percent interest, pay for it at her "convenience." I mentioned the furniture in her garage, but she said it was already promised to Charles' son. I think it's important to know that Charles' son is not in dire need of furniture. He is 11 years old.

I hadn't seen Lauren in a couple of months, but last week we had dinner in a restaurant. We were in a restaurant because it was part of the usual dreary scenario: Lauren calls asking for help with her budget, always offering to take me to dinner. It was during one of these fiscal emergency dinners that she revealed her biggest secret. She said she had "endured a childhood of linoleum and Formica." I had no idea what she was talking about. She twisted the napkin and said that her father was not "in medicine" as she'd told me; he was, in fact, a vitamin salesman. I couldn't think of much to say -- seeing nothing inherently wrong with linoleum or Formica -- but told her she was lucky. After all, some people had fathers who were hit men. She said, "Yes, that would be worse."

She was nervous, always is when money is the topic. She mentioned the cottage only in passing; she had more pressing things on her mind. She was broke and had just come from selling an antique gold bracelet (discreetly, of course, no one was to know), to cover the final payment on the Doulton china. The department store had been crass enough to call and dun her. Could I imagine? Frankly, I could.

We went on with the meal. The phone company was threatening to cut off her home phone. Her disability insurance was about to lapse. The employees at the shop were lobbying for a raise. The waiter came by and Lauren perked up long enough to tell him that she just adored the place, liked it so very, very much, since she'd rather not eat than eat from ugly plates. I remember the red plastic plates back in the rented room. The waiter smiled and bowed with a flourish. He quickly returned with complimentary drinks. He bowed yet again. Lauren remarked that we'd have to leave him a nice tip.

I'd seen a newspaper headline that morning announcing that chintz was soon to be passe. Such a headline could bring about a crisis, but apparently she hadn't seen it. I felt absurdly grateful.

She said something "bad" was going on. She pushed her food from one side of the plate to another. She leaned close and whispered. She was having to wrestle with the humiliating possibility that it might be necessary to cut back on "life-sustaining luxuries," and maybe even on groceries, to cover the payments on those botanical prints. I realized that, just like all the other times, I would be picking up the dinner check, and taking care of the nice tip for that insipid waiter.

I said there was no such thing as a life-sustaining luxury. She fidgeted with her pearls. I could tell she was exhausted, and was sorry for what I'd said. I gently suggested she try to return the prints to the store. Tears welled. "Store?" she said. "Those came from an antiques dealer."

We spent hours on her budget. Papers were in little heaps across the flower-patterned carpet in the sun room. When I left I took the Doulton china with me. I rummaged in the crocodile portfolio for my checkbook and she said, "You still have that old thing?" When I handed her the check she said: "Thank God. I'd begun to hate those stupid dishes. Anyway, I have the Depression ware. You've seen it. Service for eight. A lovely shade of blue."

The money was enough to redeem the house. She hadn't made a mortgage payment in three months. She lost several hundred dollars on the china, all the interest she'd paid the store, but she refused to think in such realistic terms.

She wanted me to buy the flower-patterned carpet. "It's only three months old," she said. "All the wool was hand-hooked in Europe." What? The rug was three months old! "But Lauren," I said, "that means you bought it at the very time you couldn't make the house payments."

Charles tells me that Lauren has backed out of the deal on the cottage; she says there is a problem with the deed. He also thinks it's nice that Lauren gave me the Doulton china. She confided that those dishes had been in her family for ages, simply ages. Such a generous soul, he says, is our friend Lauren. I wanted to ask Charles what he really thought, if he'd swear that "generous" is the word he meant to use. But instead, I asked if Lauren mentioned which family member gave her the dishes. Aunt Bea, he thought, the one she talks about so often.

Yes, Lauren's Aunt Bea. There was mention of Aunt Bea the night we did her budget. I could barely stand it, and had to keep myself in check. I had a vision. I'd fling her overdue bills at her and yell: "Lauren, are you stark, raving mad? Aunt Bea is my aunt."

Her hand would fly to that strand of pearls. She'd blink. She'd shatter like a piece of glass. She'd say "Oh!" She'd carry on as though nothing had happened.

Listening to Charles gave me a headache. I lay on the couch. I couldn't stop thinking of the day he'd broken down and sobbed to me that Lauren had never loved him at all. They had almost married, and I was happy for him that they hadn't. I remembered meeting him, opening the door and seeing him standing there with Lauren. By the end of that evening, I fancied Charles. Later, I came to love him.

When he and Lauren had left that evening, her arm wrapped around his, I knew she was not the friend for me. The portfolio on my porch early the next morning was wrapped in green, the color of envy. Lauren had given me something she didn't want, and invited me to dinner with her. And with Charles. She must have guessed that I had ideas all my own concerning Charles. Lauren, in her way, is a keen observer. She knew that I would push my feelings for Charles to the side. It was Lauren who once remarked, as though pointing out an unaccountable flaw in my character, that betrayal is not within my range. But she was wrong. I betray her now, by writing this.

I'm not convinced that she ever really wanted Charles, suspect that he was merely another thing for her to own, made all the nicer because someone else was interested. But that was years ago. Things changed, feelings fled, Lauren went subtly crazy.

I thought I might take those dishes, by Doulton in the famous willow pattern, out to the hill behind my house and see what sort of Frisbees they'd make. No, no. I wouldn't do that. But I would talk to Charles; it was time for us to talk. And what of Lauren? What could I do about Lauren? I didn't think I could take her craziness much longer. I didn't think I was capable of simply abandoning her. Something, somehow, needed to be done. Maybe Charles and I, together, could think of something.

My headache was worse. I hauled the crocodile portfolio onto the couch and found some aspirin. Eventually I drifted off to sleep. My last thought was of Lauren. If she ever went out looking for herself, she'd be gone a long time.