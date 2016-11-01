I hope the newscasters and sportscasters are having a good time making fun of Alexander Mogilny. On the news the other night, I heard two local newscasters joking about Mogilny making his way back from Chicago by bus and the other said maybe he was walking. This is not a laughing matter but a very serious situation. Alex needs support and making jokes about him not being able to fly isn't going to help.

Mogilny left the Soviet Union less than one year ago. He left behind a family and friends. He came here to play for the Sabres and I think he is playing very well given the conditions he's playing under. Night after night, Mogilny takes blatant hits from other teams that are uncalled for and sometimes go unnoticed by the referees.

Alex needs support. He has no family here and he doesn't need people joking about his situation.

JOE MARGUCCIO

Kenmore