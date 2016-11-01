MRS. ZIRNHELD

The marriage of Rita M. Clark to Robert P. Zirnheld took place Saturday at noon in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda. The Rev. Donald R. Hughes heard their vows.

Mrs. Sandra L. Brown of Tonawanda and James A. Clark of New York City are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert J. Zirnheld of Kenmore. A reception was given in Circolo Sportivo Italia before the couple left for Toronto.

The bride is a senior in Kenmore West High School. The bridegroom was graduated from Kenmore West High and is a cleaner in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District.