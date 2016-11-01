FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT AND THE CULT OF BIOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN D. ROOSEVELT:

A Rendezvous With Destiny

By Frank Friedel

Little, Brown

710 pages, $24.95

A FIRST-CLASS TEMPERAMENT:

The Emergence of Franklin Roosevelt

By Geoffrey C. Ward

Harper & Row

900 pages, $27.95

ROOSEVELT AND MARSHALL:

Partners in Politics and War

By Thomas Parrish

Morrow

622 pages, $25

ROOSEVELT & HITLER:

Prelude to War

By Robert E. Herzstein

Paragon House

520 pages, $24.95

AS DETERMINED as reaper combines across a Midwestern wheat field, the Roosevelt memoir industry gleans its annual way across the terrain of this century's presidential records.

Implacable and familiar as it may seem, it often finds kernels previously unknown about Franklin D. Roosevelt, his associates or even his successors. Of these books, one is superior in its broad range, one is quite winning in its portrait of the young and maturing Roosevelt, another pays overdue tribute to a resolute military man, and the fourth is merely clumsy.

Granted that Frank Friedel is a most able biographer, having already done a four-volume study of Roosevelt, this one-volume comprehension is superb in almost any category of interest a reader might choose. The context of the times, its politics, its pressures, the manipulative nature and deceit that was so successful and rarely explained with more than that distinct FDR grin -- all are included.

There is a seam to Friedel's writing, stitched with a firm knowledge of the times and the man so often missing in many Roosevelt memoirs. Considering how much Friedel must have had to omit from his previous studies, he often surprises the reader with the breadth of his inclusions. It deserves the most hearty recommendation.

Geoffrey Ward offers interesting disclosures and seems to capture well the younger adult years of the politician. One may have read two dozen earlier FDR biographies and still find frequent surprises here. They illuminate the development of a man who became a formidable leader with little regard for physical adversity that would sunder a lesser person.

The title comes from the 1932 description of the new president by Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes: "A second-class intellect, but a first-class temperament."

It is about how that temperament ripened from the early years of marriage and New York State Senate service, through the World War I years as assistant secretary of the Navy under the eternally forgiving Josephus Daniels. The peaks and chasms of the 1920s opened with a scandal of a love affair and an unsuccessful candidacy for vice president but were thereafter squashed as he contracted infantile paralysis.

The manner in which Roosevelt endured this physical plague, specifically documented by Ward, probably never has been so thoroughly explained as this author does.

In this context (and Ward stays biography

splendidly within the framework of the times and the many relationships with friends and foes), he offers photographs that range from the vibrant arrogance of FDR's early years to the dreadful immobility that polio could force on him. That the latter were forbidden publication in the days of his presidency undoubtedly joined with the resonant reason of his radio voice to create a national image quite different from fact.

Thomas Parrish offers a needed recognition of the importance of Gen. George C. Marshall to the Roosevelt presidency, as well as his vital role in energizing, equipping and training a dreadfully unprepared U.S. military machine and affording a solid relationship with the Allied military commands. He also takes a needed look at the fiasco of unpreparedness and whim that allowed the attack on Pearl Harbor to be such a U.S. disaster.

Parrish offers provocative thoughts about the inroads the modern military leaders have made in the once-sacrosanct civilian province of the U.S. executive branch.

The Robert Herzstein book is undeniably about Adolf Hitler, but could as easily be called "Herbert Hoover and Hitler," because it basically addresses the U.S. public's attitude toward Nazi Germany's efforts to cloak anti-Jewish attacks and executions in Europe and foster anti-Semitism in the United States during a 30-year period after World War I.

Though founded on specific research on areas such as Fritz Kuhn's pro-German Bund movement of the 1930s, the book seems to leap into supposition at the oddest moments. It has little relevance to Roosevelt, and one is inclined to apologize for including it among a review of his biographies.