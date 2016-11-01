SOME PLAY ON, BUT MOST '80 OLYMPIANS ARE QUIET HEROES

The Buffalo Sabres once had three Olympians on their roster.

Defenseman Mike Ramsey, their first pick in the 1979 entry draft, was the first American-born player selected in the first round when then-General Manager Scott Bowman took him with the 11th pick overall.

Ramsey came to the team almost immediately after the gold medal-winning game. Rob McClanahan and Eric Strobel, both drafted in 1978, also joined the team. McClanahan had some NHL success with the Sabres, Hartford Whalers and New York Rangers. Strobel played for a short time in Rochester in the AHL then retired.

Buffalo Sabres coach Rick Dudley was a Sabre player when the Olympians arrived and he acknowledged they were not at all what the NHLers expected.

"We thought they would be pretty full of themselves," Dudley said. "You know, gold medal winners, big heads, all that. They weren't though. They were just a bunch of good kids who did their best to try and fit in. You could tell they all just wanted to help anyway they could.

"It was remarkable when you think about it. They were heroes and rookies in the same week."

Most of them are now quiet heroes, none is close to being a rookie and only four -- Ramsey, Neal Broten, Mark Johnson and Dave Christian -- remain in the NHL. What follows is a capsule look at the 1980 U.S. Olympic team today.

Goalies

Jim Craig, 32, North Easton, Mass. Played every minute of every game (15 goals against) and became an instant hero when he draped himself in the American flag and searched the stands for his father. Has had what he describes as an "up and down" post-Olympic career. Stints with Atlanta, Boston and the minors didn't work out. Sells advertising for a Brockton, Mass., publishing firm.

Steve Janaszak, 33, White Bear Lake, Minn. Never played a game at Lake Placid but had a brief pro career with the Minnesota North Stars and the Colorado Rockies. A seller in the New York bond market, Janaszak now resides on Long Island with his wife and daughter.

Defensemen

Mike Ramsey, 29, Minneapolis. Played in five NHL All-Star games and is still a dominant player. This season was voted best defensive defenseman by his peers. Lives with wife, Jill, in Amherst. Still has family and a summer home in Minnesota.

Bill Baker, 33, Grand Rapids, Mich. Scored tying goal in what proved to be a huge game vs. Sweden on opening night. Played three seasons in the NHL with Montreal, Colorado, St. Louis and New York Rangers. Currently finishing his last year of dental school, he will be an oral surgeon.

Ken Morrow, 33, Davison, Mich. Went directly from the Olympics to the New York Islanders and four straight Stanley Cup championships. Scored two goals and one assist in the Olympics and had a steady nine-year NHL career before knee problems forced him out of the game. Currently an assistant coach and director of operations for the Flint Spirits in the International League.

Jack O'Callahan, 32, Charlestown, Mass. Played in four of the seven games (knee injury) and had an assist in the victory over Romania. Drafted by Chicago Blackhawks in 1977, played 2 1/2 seasons in the AHL and five with the Hawks in the NHL. Taken by the New Jersey Devils in the 1987 waiver draft. Retired at the end of last season. Currently an independent stock broker in Chicago.

Bob Suter, 32, Madison, Wis. No points in the Olympics but known for his superb defensive game. Went home immediately after the Olympics. He runs a sporting goods store that bears his family name. Married with three children. Brother of Calgary Flames defenseman Gary Suter.

Dave Christian, 30, Warroad, Minn. Now a forward for the Boston Bruins, but Christian played defense for Team USA. Led that club in assists. Drafted by Winnipeg Jets in 1979 and traded to Washington in 1983. Traded to Bruins earlier this season. Son of Bill Christian, who scored the goal that beat the Soviet Union and carried the U.S. to a gold medal in the 1960 Olympics at Squaw Valley, Calif.

Forwards

Neal Broten, 30, Rosseau, Minn. Scored a goal and an assist in the Olympics. Now a center in his 10th season with the Minnesota North Stars. First American-born player to score 100 points in a season (29 goals, 76 assists, 1985-86).

Steve Christoff, 32, Richfield, Minn. Scored the first goal in the second period of the gold-medal clinching game vs. Finland. Played five NHL seasons with Minnesota, Calgary and Los Angeles. A right winger, Christoff is now a pilot for a commuter airline associated with Northwest Airlines.

Mike Eruzione, 35, Winthrop, Mass. Team captain and inspirational leader best known for scoring the game-winning goal in the "Miracle" game vs. Soviets. He also scored against the Czechs. Makes his living off the Olympic moment as an in-demand public speaker, motivational speaker and part-time TV analyst.

John Harrington, 32, Virginia, Minn. Had two assists against the Czechs and one against the Soviets while playing several forward positions. Kept his amateur status and came back for the 1984 Olympics. Played one year in Switzerland. Coached and taught at Apple Valley High in Minnesota. Now an assistant coach at the University of Denver.

Mark Johnson, 32, Madison, Wis. Son of former Calgary Flames coach and current U.S. Hockey Director Bob Johnson. A center who had a huge Olympics (team MVP and leading scorer with 11 points). Had two goals and two assists vs. Soviets. Drafted in 1977 by Pittsburgh, played for Minnesota, Hartford, St. Louis and now with New Jersey. Recently scored his 500th NHL point.

Rob McClanahan, 32, St. Paul, Minn. Former Sabres draft choice scored winning goal in gold medal-clinching victory against Finland and had two goals vs. West Germany (five overall). Left NHL after 1983-84 season (39 goals, 63 assists). Currently employed as a institutional equity sales broker in Chicago.

Mark Pavelich, 31, Eveleth, Minn. Had two assists vs. Soviets. Had a reasonably successful NHL career with the New York Rangers and Minnesota (137 goals and 191 assists), then quit to become a hunter and fisherman in Minnesota. Became famous for his criticism of former Sabres coach Ted Sator when Sator was head coach of the Rangers.

Buzz Schneider, 35, Babbitt, Minn. Scored first goal vs. Soviets and finished with five for the Olympics. Also played on four National teams and for the 1976 U.S. Olympic team. Played in professional minor leagues for two seasons as an amateur. Currently a sales and service rep for Western Temporary Services in Minnesota.

Dave Silk, 32, Scituate, Mass. Scored two goals and had three assists in Olympics. Drafted by New York Rangers in 1978 and played seven years there before moving on to Boston, Winnipeg and Detroit. In 249 NHL games, Silk totaled 54 goals and 59 assists. Currently playing in West Germany.

Eric Strobel, 31, Rochester, Minn. Scored a goal vs. Romania and one assist vs. West Germany and Norway, but best known for strong defensive play. Drafted in the eighth round by the Sabres. Chose to end his pro career after several months in the minors. Returned to University of Minnesota to graduate and now sells communications equipment in Minnesota.

Phil Verchota, 33, Duluth, Minn. Scored the tying goal vs. Finland and scored against Czechoslovakia and West Germany. Selected by Minnesota in 1976 entry draft, but never played in the NHL. Currently a commercial banker in Edina, Minn.

Mark Wells, 32, St. Clair Shores, Mich. A spot player for the Olympic team. Had a successful college career at Bowling Green (77 goals, 155 assists). Currently manages a restaurant in Rochester Hills, Mich.

Coaches

Herb Brooks, 52, St. Paul, Minn. Became a hockey legend for his efforts and went on to try the pro ranks with New York Rangers and Minnesota North Stars and collegiate ranks at St. Cloud State. Now a hockey commentator for SportsChannel America and has assorted business interests.

Craig Patrick, 43. Helped put team together and served as an assistant coach. Later became Brooks' boss as general manager of the New York Rangers. Became Rangers coach after Brooks was fired. Went to University of Denver after he was fired in New York and recently resurfaced as general manager and interim coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Warren Strelow, 56. Served as an assistant to Brooks with Team USA. Later became a goaltending coach with Washington Capitals. Recently fired from that position, Strelow remains in hockey as a goaltending consultant for several teams.