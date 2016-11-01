JOHNNIE RAY SUFFERS LIVER FAILURE

Singer Johnnie Ray, 63, whose string of hits in the early 1950s served as a precursor to rock 'n' roll, was in critical condition in a coma Friday after suffering liver failure, a hospital spokesman said.

Ron Wise, spokesman at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, said he did not know know what caused Ray's liver failure or when he was admitted.

Ray's first major record release, "Cry," with "The Little White Cloud That Cried" on the flip side, provided him the No. 1 and No. 2 songs in the country in 1950.

His emotional singing style, punctuated with real-sounding sobs, was the subject of jokes and skits by impersonators.