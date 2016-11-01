EVANS BOARD HIKES FEES FOR ENTERTAINMENT LICENSES

The Evans Town Board Wednesday increased the cost of refreshment, amusement and live-band licenses to $25 from $10. It also set fees for receiving information from town departments.

The fees are intended to defray the cost of the providing real property data, duplicate tax bills, tax certificates and water bills.

On the recommendation of Police Chief Robert N. Ferguson, the board gave Judy Hanner of Derby a one-year probational appointment as a police officer at a $20,000 annual salary. Her appointment, effective March 1, makes her the second woman appointed to the town Police Department.

Officer Jack Noel is retiring on disability after being injured while on duty two years ago, Councilman John Persinger said.