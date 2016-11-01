SOVIET SCHOLAR TO SPEAK AT ORCHARD PARK SCHOOL

The Orchard Park School Board announced Tuesday night that Dr. Sergei Koshurnikov, a Mesopotamian and English scholar from the Soviet Union, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Orchard Park Middle School.

Koshurnikov, an assistant professor at Leningrad University, has spent the last three weeks teaching Orchard Park students about his country. The Soviet scholar came here at the request of high school business teacher Irma Burns to introduce the Soviet Union to Orchard Park students and help them understand the changes now taking place in that country.

Before returning to the Soviet Union in April, Koshurnikov will speak at several universities, including Yale, Harvard, Berkley and Stanford.

The board presented a plaque to Barbara Chmura, district director of computer services, in recognition of her service to the state Association for Computers and Technologies in Education, and congratulated student Jennifer Besanceney for her nomination as a National Merit Scholarship finalist.