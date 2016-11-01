Services for Marian F. Springer, 75, of West Yorkshire Road, who formerly operated the Arcade Bakery, were held today in the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Burial will be in Yorkshire Cemetery.

Mrs. Springer died Monday (Feb. 19, 1990) in Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Springville.

She and her husband, George, owned and operated the bakery from 1957 to 1975. She was a member of Sardinia United Methodist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Ronald "Bud" of Titusville, Pa., and George Jr. of Attica; four daughters, Shirley Sterling of Hydetown, Pa., Sunnie Sugg of Yorkshire, Susan Kittleson and Synthia; four brothers, Roy Holmberg, Jim Holmberg and Clare Holmberg, all of Warren, Pa., and Lawrence Holmberg of South Dakota; 15 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.