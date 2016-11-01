CRUELTY TO ANIMALS HOGS LIMELIGHT IN COE'S ILLUSTRATIONS

"I'm going to talk about pigs; I'll try to squeeze in a little bit about art."

That was illustrator Sue Coe's answer to what we might expect at her lecture at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery (in conjunction with the exhibition "Innovators of American Illustration," at Bethune Gallery through Wednesday).

Anyone who has taken even a glance at Coe's work knows that this talk won't be about pigs out of children's fairy tales, or cartoon pigs or any of the thousands of pigs pictured every time someone wants to show a greedy politician, a corrupt policeman or simply the average slovenly American.

Coe's pigs are of another, more harrowing breed. They are the very real pigs that are butchered daily in the slaughterhouses of America. Coe's pigs watch and think about their sad fate, look out at the viewer with panicked faces and hang like ancient sacrificial beings from the butcher's wheel. "Porkopolis," her recent series of drawings about the meatpacking industry, is a grisly homage to these intelligent and much-maligned creatures. It is also a full-scale assault on meatpackers, meat eaters and a society that fosters industrialized death for animals.

Coe is fast becoming one the great polemicists of our time. She is an admitted pamphleteer, an artist who radically bends art to the demands of social protest. The arena she creates on a single sheet of paper is a gloomy, nightmarish place where death is mechanically meted out by cipherlike humans who seem unaware of their brutality. She has taken on such charged topics as rape, drugs and racism. Her books and drawings have challenged such things as South Africa's apartheid policy, U.S. involvement in Nicaragua and, most recently, the U.S. invasion of Panama.

The British-born artist has lived in New York City for 19 years. Recently she talked by telephone from her Manhattan studio about her art and her worldview.

Coe studied illustration at the Royal College of Art, in London. But this was no ordinary school of illustration. She had as her teachers some of the early pioneers of British pop art, a movement that preceded its American counterpart by years. There was, she says, Peter Blake, and later, the up-and-coming hot artist of the day, David Hockney.

It is Eduardo Paolozzi that she remembers especially, though. Here was an artist who made use of commercial imagery -- Coke bottles and pinups -- at a time when Andy Warhol was still worrying about teen-age acne. In Coe's view, Paolozzi has been sadly underrated as a pop pioneer and as an artist generally. "He's a genius," she says flatly.

Pop art was not to be an enduring influence. It was just too glib for Coe's taste. She wanted to tackle politics and social problems, not celebrate consumer life.

Once her studies were complete, Coe set out to land her first commissions as an illustrator. It turned out not to be such a simple matter.

"At 22, when I left college, I became instantly unemployable," she recalls. "Because I was a woman I was supposed to do children's books. But the fact was, I didn't have any interest in children's books. I wanted to do political cartooning. I just got enough work to keep me going, enough for a living wage. I was unemployed so much of the time that I finally started to dictate my own content."

Eventually, Coe did get a foothold in the male-dominated field of political cartooning, work that she was later to regret. As it turned out, the animals that populate her recent work were largely a reaction to these early jobs.

"The political cartoons I had done were about stereotypical animals, like 'capitalist pig,' 'sharks on Wall Street' -- that sort of thing. They exploited the image of an animal, and later I wanted to make up for what I had done. I think it was a bit lazy of me to do those things."

The animal theme, specifically, developed out of a need to have more direct contact with her subjects. "I did so many political things for newspapers that I wanted to see something for myself. I didn't just want to do the ideologically correct solution -- about Nicaragua, about South Africa. I wanted to see something with my own eyes and not have to come up with a solution for it. So I started to go around and draw in the meat industry, at meatpacking plants, at animal auctions and slaughterhouses."

Coe spent two years visiting U.S. slaughterhouses. During her travels she wondered about the lack of empathy for these animals and their abrupt deaths. "My investigation is about what in the human brain makes us not have empathy -- not just certain human beings, but why every human being can avert empathy. You and I can go into a slaughterhouse and we'll shut off that part of our brain just like the workers do. I want to know how it's possible that these billions of animals are slaughtered and it's OK somehow. Somehow, ethics doesn't apply to that."

Coe has no doubt that her art can influence and educate people about these issues.

"I don't think you can do everything in a painting," she explains. "You can't explain everything. There has to be an area of mystery. That is why I like a text. That is why I do pamphlets and books. All my art is finally done for reproduction."

With such harrowing subject matter, the form a painting takes often is problematic. Goya's radical simplicity of composition and light could give even the most ghastly scenes a note of humanistic hope. Or the grand pessimism of Kathe Kollwitz, an artist Coe admires greatly, manages to find powerful expression in a taut musculature caught in stark and unrelenting light.

Coe, for her part, says her form is a bit old-fashioned. "I love the '30s and WPA art -- anything before abstract expressionism. . . . Figurative art is accessible to the people. With abstract art you need a theory to go with it. Obviously there's great abstract art, but now the social conditions are closer to the '30s and art follows social conditions. We're in the '30s again -- only worse, much worse."

Her concern for animals has taken a new turn. "I've adapted a pig," she says. "He was rescued from the slaughterhouse and now lives in a luxury farm environment. Myself, I live in a raggedy urban environment."

Coe's not especially happy with the way art is marketed, and she does what she can to disseminate her works to a broad audience. She says that both she and her gallery -- Galerie St. Etienne in Manhattan -- take into account that most people simply can't afford to pay even a small flat sum for a piece of art. Therefore, a lot of her art is collected by people who make monthly payments. And she sells her prints cheaply in order to reach even the poor.

The wealthy collect her art -- that is an inherent contradiction which she accepts. "As long as it doesn't dictate the content of the work, I'm happy," she says. "I like to think that when people buy the work they are supporting the idea of printing my books and pamphlets."

Some writers have noted a strain of black humor in some of Coe's work. Is it intended? "Oh, yes, I'm just a barrel of laughs," she chimes in response. She'll admit a touch of grim humor here and there, but her friendly sarcasm points up the dire seriousness of her enterprise.

She shows more lively spleen in her comments on certain art and artists of the past. Coe uses some of the more tried-and-true dramatic devices of the romantic painters in her work -- sudden shifts of dark and light is one. But she scornfully dismisses the notion that any artistic device can send an artist into aesthetic rapture. "That's just 30 hours of labor to me."

Well, what about the English romantic tradition -- Samuel Palmer, Paul Nash and the rest? "Spit on it," is Coe's curt suggestion. To her, the get-out-and-get-under-the-mooners are basically repugnant.

Let's up the ante. What about Delacroix? No dice: "Spit and upchuck! He was a good illustrator -- his drawings for Shakespeare. But he was all surface. I like Ingres and David much better." But aren't these rather cool intellects, so rational and controlled, the antithesis of Coe? The question brings out the wise-guy Coe again: "And I'm not controlled and rational? No, I have no emotions at all. If you were to meet me, you'd see no deep well of emotion. There's only a throbbing brain on a stalk!"

Spoken like a true classicist.