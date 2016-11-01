TWO FACE SENTENCING IN NIAGARA COUNTY COURT

Niagara County Judge Aldo L. DiFlorio ordered sentencing Feb. 27 for two men who pleaded guilty Wednesday in separate cases.

Paul Williams, 30, of 28 Crowell Court, City of Tonawanda, who was accused of breaking two windows to enter the First Presbyterian Church at 21 Church St. here on Dec. 30, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary. Police said he entered the building through broken windows intending to commit

larceny.

Randy D. Hallifax, 25, of 2659 Main St., Newfane, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree forgery in connection with a Dec. 8 attempt to forge a $150 check at the Federal Credit Union at 55 Stevens St.