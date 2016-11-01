SALLY LANG BURKE, ACTIVE IN POLITICS, CHARITY

A funeral service for Sally Lang Burke, 77, formerly of Buffalo, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in John E. Roberts Funeral Home, 1357 Hertel Ave. Burial will be in the family plot in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Mrs. Burke died Wednesday (Jan. 24, 1990) in her home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

She was active in Buffalo political organizations and philanthropies before she moved to Florida 23 years ago.

Her first husband, Gerhard J. Lang, was a former Erie County Democratic Party chairman, and he was joined by his wife in Catholic Charities and the March of Dimes. Lang died in 1953.

Mrs. Burke is survived by her second husband, Thomas Chandley Burke; a son, Gerhard J. Lang Jr. of San Francisco and Washington D.C.; a daughter, Jeanne Lang Chisholm of Palm Beach, Fla., and Washington, D.C., and two grandchildren.