49ERS ARE SOLID FAVORITES TO REPEAT AS CHAMPIONS

Drug rumors get put aside for a while and the phony feuds the media has tried to generate all week are forgotten.

Today, at last, the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos get down to the business that brought them to the banks of the Mississippi -- deciding who is the National Football League champion.

When Super Bowl XXIV is over sometime around 9 tonight, pro football is expected to have its first repeat champion since the 1979 Steelers captured the last of Pittsburgh's four Super Bowl victories in the 70s.

The 49ers of the NFC are solid 12-point favorites to win today's showdown against the AFC champion Broncos.

Only a few observers here believe a genuine upset, as opposed to a beat-the-spread kind, is in the winds. It would take a surprising turnabout by a 49er team that seemingly is getting better as the season goes on.

"If we play up to our capabilities, we have a chance. If we make mistakes and don't play up to our capabilities, we're in big trouble," says Denver coach Dan Reeves.

The betting is the Broncos are in big trouble no matter what.

San Francisco went through the regular season with a 14-2 record, losing only a one-point game to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 13-12, and to Don Majkowski and the Green Bay Packers, 21-17, also at Candlestick Park.

Since the Green Bay loss, the 49ers have won seven straight.

"Maybe the law of averages will catch up with them," says Reeves, who praises the 49ers' consistency. "Amazing. If they've had a bad game, I haven't seen it.

"Everybody gears up to play the San Francisco 49ers. That's the measuring stick because they're the Super Bowl champions."

And even if Reeves' Broncos should get an early jump on the Niners, it guarantees nothing. During the regular season, San Francisco roared back in the fourth quarter to win games behind quarterback Joe Montana.

The Niners trailed at Tampa Bay, 16-13, and won on Montana's 4-yard run with 40 seconds to play.

They trailed at Philadelphia, 21-10, early in the fourth quarter and won, 38-28, as Montana threw four touchdown passes in the last 13 1/2 minutes.

New Orleans led the Niners, 17-3, in the third quarter here at the Superdome and ended up losing, 24-20.

Best of all, though, was the rally against the Rams in Anaheim on Monday night television. San Francisco overcame a 27-10 deficit in the last 13:34 to win, 30-27.

In the playoffs, the Niners haven't waited until the clock was ticking down to make their move. San Francisco blew away both the Minnesota Vikings and the Rams in the first half. They took a 27-3 lead on the Vikes, and after giving up a Ram field goal, established a 21-3 halftime margin.

Denver, of course, is familiar with Super Bowl blowouts. Two years ago in San Diego, the Broncos got blown out by a 35-point Washington outburst in the second quarter after taking an early lead.

"It never really gave us a chance to get into the flow of the game," said Broncos quarterback John Elway.

This is supposedly a more muscular, more aggressive Denver team than its two Super Bowl predecessors, one with some explosiveness in the running game with rookie Bobby Humphrey.

That may not help. If the Broncos are going to come even close to an upset today, it will be because of Elway and his ability to improvise.

The 29-year-old Denver quarterback made a half-dozen crucial plays on third down in the 37-21 victory over Cleveland in the AFC championship game. Ironically, the old Elway re-emerged at the end of a season where he produced ordinary statistics.

He was only the ninth-rated passer in the AFC, ranking behind even such journeymen as Steve DeBerg of Kansas City and Dave Kreig of Seattle. Elway completed only 53.6 percent of his passes and had as many interceptions as touchdown throws (18).

All during his career, opponents have attempted to keep Elway doing normal things -- drop back in the pocket and throw. It's when the pass rush forces Elway into impromptu plays that he often proves most damaging.

"That's when Denver's offense is most dangerous because everything gets unpredictable," says 49ers defensive coordinator Bill McPherson. "With that guy, John Elway, running around like he can, it's anything-can-happen time. And we remember all too well what can happen."

San Francisco has lost to Elway and the Broncos twice in the last five seasons, including a 16-13 overtime victory at Candlestick Park in 1988.

When the pass rush pinches in too much, Elway can scramble outside it and find his speedy deep receivers, Vance Johnson and Mark Jackson, working free downfield.

If the rush concentrates on heading up field on the outside and keeping Elway in the middle, he will run the quarterback draws or scramble through the huge openings in the middle. In Super Bowl XXII, Washington played a "Spy" defense. The "Spy's" responsibility was to account for Elway and not allow him to get out of the backfield on a running play.

The 49ers' Montana poses as unique a problem for the Denver defense. No quarterback in NFL history ever posted as high a passing rating as the 33-year-old former Notre Dame quarterback did this season. He led the entire NFL with a record 112.4 rating. Montana completed 70.2 percent of his passes, 26 for TDs, and had only eight interceptions.

Each of San Francisco's outside receivers, Jerry Rice and John Taylor, had more than 1,000 receiving yards. Rice caught 82 and led the league with 1,483 receiving yards. Taylor caught 60 for 1,077 yards. In addition, fullback Tom Rathman caught 73 passes out of the backfield.

Denver had 43 sacks during the regular season, including 12 by outside linebacker Simon Fletcher. It's difficult, however, to get consistent pressure on Montana because most of his passes are in rhythm off three-step drops.

The Broncos beefed up their pass rush with the acquisition of Ron Holmes and Alphonso Carreker this year. As much as Denver attacks the line of scrimmage, it seldom leaves cornerbacks Tyrone Braxton and Wymon Henderson singled up in man-for-man coverage.

Keeping Montana under control is not just a project for the Denver defense, Elway believes.

"What we (the offense) have to do is keep Montana off the field and not let them get into any rhythm," Elway says.

As much as they would like to control the clock, though, the Broncos will go for the quick strike if they can get it.

"Whether it takes a minute or five minutes to score, we'd still like to score," Elway says.

While some believe he has to play like a Superman for his team to have a chance, Elway doesn't want to get carried away.

"The problem I've had in the past is trying to do too many things and taking us out of our offense," he says. "I'm going to go out and do my job."

By Saturday afternoon, thousands of 49ers and Broncos backers had descended on New Orleans. The streets, bars and restaurants in the French Quarter were filling up, and the chanting of the rival fans was just beginning.

Denver fans seemed cautiously optimistic. San Francisco fans seemed smug and confident, as well they might. The 49ers are being ranked with the NFL's all-time best, the old Bears teams of the '30s and '40s, the Browns and Lions and Colts of the '50s, the Packers of the '60s and the Steelers of the '70s.

"It's a very good 49er team," says first-year head coach George Seifert. "To say it's the best one, I can't say that because it hasn't won the Super Bowl yet. If this team accomplishes that, then it may be compared to other clubs. That's for other people."

If this 49er team doesn't prove it deserves to be mentioned in the same breath with pro football's all-time great teams, there are going to be a lot of surprised people in New Orleans tonight.