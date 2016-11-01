MAEBELLE MILLER, ALLEGANY RESTAURATEUR

Services for Maebelle Miller, 83, a retired restaurateur, will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Leatro Funeral Home, 646 E. State St. Burial will be in Maplehurst Cemetery.

Mrs. Miller died Wednesday (Jan. 24, 1990) in St. Francis Hospital, several weeks after falling ill with pneumonia.

She owned the Maebean restaurant in Allegany, which she opened after World War II and operated until she retired a few years ago.

She was celebrated for her cooking, including a recipe for spaghetti sauce she learned as a child from Perry Como's mother when she lived in the singer's hometown near Pittsburgh.

She also was known for her crafting skills.

Born in Batavia, the former Maebelle Culotta was the daughter of a businessman who moved the family several times during her childhood.

The Culottas eventually settled in Olean, where she attended public schools and spent all of her adult life.

She worked at Armour & Co. and Olean Cutlery before opening the restaurant in Allegany in 1946. She and her husband, Steward Miller, operated a dairy farm for a period, "but she missed being with people," recalled a brother, Dr. M. Charles Culotta of LaJolla, Calif.

Surviving besides her husband and brother are a son, Charles Williams of Syracuse; three sisters, Margaret B. Moscato of Snyder, Irene Moore of Bellflower, Calif., and Lillian Hart; another brother, Leonard of Escondido, Calif.; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.