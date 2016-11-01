KING'S DAUGHTER URGES FOCUS ON ECONOMICS

The civil rights movement has opened many doors for African-Americans in the time since her father's assassination, but it needs now to focus on new challenges that have more to do with economic disparities than racism, Yolanda King said Friday.

These days, the struggle for many Americans of all colors is about health, literacy and escaping poverty, the eldest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. told a packed auditorium at Canisius College during a tribute to the civil rights leader.

"The reality is there are too many people, black and white, who can't get a piece of the pie. And when they do, it's only crumbs," she said.

Using a lively speaking style far different than her late father's, Ms. King, an actress whose credits include the role of civil rights heroine Rosa Parks in the TV movie, "King," touched on an issue that will be widely debated in approaching months: How to spend national resources no longer needed to fight communism.

"Many of us are leading prosperous, relatively decent lives, but far too many have to scrap and steal just to survive," she said.

She pointed out that 60 million citizens are unable to read or write, and that the nation's infant mortality rate exceeds that of many Third World countries.

"It makes no sense. That's ludicrous in this country, with its resources," she said, employing rhythmic "body English" to underscore the point.

These are issues that should energize the modern civil rights movement, just as overt racism gave birth to the struggle in the 1960s, she said.

"We can't wait for something to happen -- for someone to come along and deliver us from evil," she said.

Governments, churches and community organizations need to be involved at the grass-roots level, supplying "supportive reinforcement" to low-income families "on a daily basis," she said.

"It's consistency that makes the difference."

Recalling a lesson handed down long ago, Ms. King, who was 12 when her father was slain, said: "Martin Luther King let us know we could be better than we were. We could actually live together.

"It does seem like a dream, but I choose to continue dreaming. We must not let the dream be deferred."

There was a poignant, revealing moment at the beginning when Ms. King told the audience she made the trip to Buffalo despite the death of a friend at the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, where she is a board member and directs the cultural affairs program.

"It was a very quick death -- very sudden, very tragic," she said. "That's how I've always known them."