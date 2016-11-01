AMHERST MUST CUT DEER POPULATION TO REDUCE THE RISK OF LYME DISEASE

The Amherst deer debate has ignored the serious problem of Lyme disease, transmitted by deer ticks. It was first noticed in children in 1975 in the Old Lyme, Conn., region which is a residential area much like Amherst, with a large deer population.

Children were being diagnosed as having juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at a rate of 100 times normal. Adults were developing a form of inflammatory arthritis. After much research it turned out to be what is now called Lyme disease. It is very serious and a long-term problem if not identified correctly and treated early.

It is reaching westward in New York State. Some suspected cases in Western New York are being investigated. The deer population should be drastically reduced regardless of the "Bambi" syndrome in some people. This won't eliminate the deer tick infection problem if the tick has become established in the area, but it will help reduce the danger of infection.

If this summer reveals a sharp increase in cases of Lyme disease, it will be too late to protect those who like to roam the fields and open areas around their homes in the warm weather.

RICHARD D. MARTIN

Williamsville