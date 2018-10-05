BRINGING IT ALL BACK HOME

Ever wonder what Buffalo-produced music video shows would look like if Buffalo musicians were making it big? The answer shows up on this week's installment of "33 West" at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on TCI cable channel 33. Host Rich Wall's guest is Jerry Augustyniak, drummer for 10,000 Maniacs, Western New York's platinum-status folk-rock band. The program includes several Maniacs videos and some club footage of the band, along with the debut video by local singer-songwriter Kim Cady's new group, Miranda.