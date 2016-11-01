UB STUDY FINDS AGED BLACKS HAVE MORE NEED FOR CARE, LESS ACCESS

Elderly African-Americans are much more likely to need health and social services than their white counterparts and much less likely to receive them, according to a University at Buffalo study of blacks and health care in New York.

The statewide study, released today by the Multidisciplinary Center on Aging, found that the percentage of elderly blacks who placed serious demands both on health and social services was 4 1/2 times greater than that among whites.

It also reported:

Older whites are eight times more likely to find space in a nursing home and twice as likely to have access to transportation.

More than a quarter of blacks are "near poor" -- too poor to afford out-of-pocket medical expenses but not poor enough to receive Medicaid.

Some 13.9 percent of elderly blacks use a lot of health care compared with 8 percent of the elderly in the general population.

"It's a fact that elderly African-Americans lack access to services, and that those services are denied on the basis of race and economic disparity," said Japhet M. Zwana, director of research and special projects at the New York State African-American Institute.

The institute, which funded the study, is part of the State University of New York.

Arthur G. Cryns, a UB professor of social work and one of the study's authors, said the research is the first comprehensive study to confirm what many people have suggested: That elderly blacks do not receive as many health and social services as they need and that they are much worse off financially and medically than the general population.

Officials speculated that elderly blacks are sicker than the population at large because of a lifetime of inadequate health care and poverty.

"The results offer potent evidence of institutional discrimination," said Kevin M. Gorey, a UB research assistant professor and another author of the study.

The researchers said that all too often the funding and evaluation of public health and social programs for minorities are based on the percentage of blacks or Hispanics in a community. That's probably wrong, they said, considering that their study, as well as others, shows that blacks need more services and have access to fewer services than whites.

"It confirms all of our worst fears," said Arthur O. Eve, deputy speaker of the State Assembly. "And it's the factual evidence we need to focus county and state evidence on this frail population."

The study looked at 2,125 elderly African-Americans in New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Binghamton, and compared them to older residents in the general populations of Erie County and Massachusetts.

It found that black elders were more "vulnerable" -- they placed serious demands on community health and social services -- compared with the majority of older people. Moreover, fewer of them reached an advanced age, more of them suffered marital instability and more of them lived alone.

Perhaps of greatest importance, the researchers confirmed that the financial resources available to elderly blacks amounted to a "fraction" of that available to whites.