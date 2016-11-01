SEEDS TO SPROUT IN OLEAN AFTER A SOJOURN IN SPACE

Catholic school pupils in Olean may soon be growing tomatoes from outer space, thanks to a long-delayed opportunity offered by the space shuttle.

Packets of tomato seeds recovered from the orbiting satellite recovered this month by the shuttle Columbia are scheduled to arrive at St. Mary's and St. John's schools in February, and pupils will plant the seeds and monitor the plants' growth.

The work is part of a project called "SEEDS," for Space Exposed Experiment Developed for Students.

The packets, to be distributed to schools nationwide, have been orbiting earth for five years aboard the Long Duration Exposure Facility.

"We applied right away in 1985 when the seeds were first placed on board," said Catherine Trask of St. Mary's. "The science satellite was supposed to be retrieved in 1985, but then when the Challenger accident happened everything was placed on hold."

The project is the first study of the effects of long-term space exposure on living tissue, and researchers want to know if plants and tomatoes grown from the seeds show any mutations because of long-term exposure to cosmic radiation.

Pupils in the science classes run by Mrs. Trask and by Susan Pircio at St. John's will receive NASA packets with at least 50 flight seeds and 50 control seeds that remained on Earth.

The budding scientists will tend the plants and note such factors as germination rates and times, seedling vigor, response to light, and tomato production.