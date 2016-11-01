KEYSTONE GASOLINE AVAILABLE IN WNY

Keystone brand gasoline, which has been sold at filling stations in Pennsylvania and Ohio, is being introduced in Western New York.

United Refining Co. of Warren, Pa., and the R. L. Gaude Co. Inc. of Lockport announced Wednesday that Gaude has been designated as New York State's first distributor of Keystone gasoline products.

The announcement came at the official opening of Gaude's newest Keystone station at 6499 South Lockport Road in the Town of Lockport, a short distance north of the Erie County line.

Gaude also has opened Keystone stations in Clarence in Erie County, Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County and at three other locations in Niagara County -- Wilson, Wrights Corners and Cold Springs Road, Lockport.