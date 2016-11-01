BIGGEST TOPS MARKET UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Construction has started on the largest Tops Friendly Market in Western New York: The Tops Super Center at George Urban Boulevard and Union Road in Cheektowaga.

The new store, to open this fall, will be owned and operated by Dash and Sons Inc. and will replace their market on Genesee Street near Union Road. The new store will employee 350 workers, including 150 new hires.

The new Tops will have a take-out entrees department, seafood center, European smokehouse, florist and a gift center.