WASTE-TRUCK FIRE FORCES EVACUATION OF HOMES

A tractor-trailer truck carrying a lithium-metal waste mixture exploded and caught fire Monday, forcing the four-hour evacuation of about 30 nearby homes because smoke from the burning material is considered toxic, the Ontario County Sheriff's Department said.

Phelps firefighters had to wait for representatives of Ultra Technologies of Newark, N.Y., a subsidiary of Eastman Kodak that makes lithium batteries, to arrive with a fire suppressant made of graphite. Fire officials said "lithium is listed as having a violent reaction with water" or chemical extinguishers.

Truck driver Terry Wall, 43, of Loveland, Ohio, was not injured.