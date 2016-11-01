REPORTERS' NOTEBOOK

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Daniel Evan Weiss, "68 percent of American 17-year-olds do not know when the Civil War took place."

ON THIS DAY -- In 1845, Congress, in its wisdom, decided that all national elections would be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November . . . In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell, a native of Bristol, England, became the first woman to receive a medical degree. It happened at the Medical Institution of Geneva, N.Y. . . . In 1920, the Dutch government refused to hand over the ex-kaiser of Germany to the victorious allies . . . In 1932, Franklin D. Roosevelt, governor of New York, announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination . . . In 1964, the 24th amendment to the Constitution of the United States was ratified, eliminating the poll tax in fedeal elections. . . .

PRESCHOOL, SOVIET-STYLE -- An early childhood specialist from Moscow will speak at noon Wednesday in Baldy Hall at the University at Buffalo's North Campus.

Elena I. Negnevitskaya, senior research fellow at the Institute of Pre-School Education at the Academy of Pedogogical Science in Moscow, will discuss Soviet innovations in pre-school education.

YEAR OF THE HORSE -- A gala celebration rich in Chinese pageantry will usher in the year of the horse, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick's Hall, 4693 Victoria Ave., in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The event is being sponsored by The Committee of the Niagara Chinese Cultural Festival, the Chinese Communities of Niagara Falls and other Chinese organizations. For more information, call Dr. Tom Mah, spokesman for The Committee, at (416) 227-1121, Marg Nagy, coordinator of Downtown Niagara Falls Board of Management, at (416) 356-8835, or Michael Wong, community liaison of Brock University Chinese Students Association, at (416) 688-5550. . . .

MEDICAL CONSUMERISM will be the topic for the January "Stay Well" series at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 10570 Bergtold Road, Clarence.

The speaker will be Sally Piscotty, B.S.N., director of Sisters Hospital's "Expressly for Women" program. The free community education program will focus on finding the right doctor, asking the right questions and spending your health care dollars wisely, according to Diana M. Koczon, the center's director of community relations. For more information, call 759-6985. . . .

300 TO GO -- Members of the Bennet High School Class of 1940 who are planning a reunion for Sept. 15 report they have located about 200 of their classmates from a list of nearly 500. Douglas Kuhn, chairman of the 22-person committee, said an announcement has been mailed to graduates with known mailing addresses. He said classmates who have not received the mailing should contact Robert Repp, 20 Nehrcrest Lane, Orchard Park, N.Y. 14127, or call him at 662-4059, for information. . . .

AN INFORMATION KIOSK has been set up by the Buffalo branch of the American Association of University Women in the Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company bank in the University Building, 420 Main St., where it will remain until Friday(jan26).

Ruthe Sicherman said the branch is celebrating its 100th anniversary and "wants to acquaint the community with its annual used book sale, its financial aid to students and its position on public issues." The branch recently presented a $1,000 milk cooler to the Friends of the Night People in an ongoing effort to aid the homeless. . . .

