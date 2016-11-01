ASSEMBLY BACKS REQUEST TO EXTEND 8% SALES TAX

The Assembly Monday approved the fourth one-year extension of Erie County's 8 percent sales tax, with two local legislators casting "protest" votes.

Assemblyman William Hoyt, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, D-Kenmore, voted against the extension, which was approved, 127-6. Action is expected soon in the State Senate.

Hoyt said he voted "no" to protest the County Legislature's inaction on a local revenue source for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Schimminger, meanwhile, questioned whether the extra 1 percentage point is permanent and should be shared with municipalities in the county.

Without the state legislation, which followed a request by the Erie County Legislature, the county sales tax would revert to 7 percent Feb. 1. The additional percentage point will generate about $78 million for the county.

Hoyt and Schimminger were the only Western New York legislators to vote against the extension.

"Public transportation is too important not to buttress (the NFTA) with solid local financing," Hoyt said after the vote. "I voted 'no' to protest the fact that the County Legislature has not voted on a dedicated source of revenue for the NFTA. There's been a lot of talk, but no action."

"The longer this tax continues, the more we need some clarity of vision as to where this tax is going," Schimminger said. "It has been something of a mystery tax. Is it permanent or is it temporary?"