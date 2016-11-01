POP MUSIC NOTES

Upcoming concerts announced last week include Aerosmith plus Skid Row, Jan. 27 in Memorial Auditorium; Tony Bennett, Feb. 18 in Kleinhans Music Hall; Expose plus Beat Goes Bang, Jan. 18 in the Late Show, Niagara Falls, and Joanna Connor, Jan. 17 in Nietzsche's.

Also these shows in Marshall's: Duke Robillard and the Pleasure Kings, Jan. 11; Mel Brown, Jan. 12; the Silent Partners, Jan. 26, and Elvis Hitler, Feb. 1.

Also coming up: Tony Cuffe, Feb. 7, and Garnet Rogers, Feb. 28, both in Nichols School; Gloria Estefan, March 1 in the Aud, and Paul Winter Consort, April 26 in Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State College.