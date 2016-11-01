NUMBERS SUGGEST SHIFTING OF UB STATISTICS DEPARTMENT

The only statistics department in the State University of New York's 64-campus system soon may be absorbed by the University at Buffalo Medical School, ending a bitter struggle of more than two years.

Although the turmoil generated by one tiny department's reorganization might seem inconsequential, it has provoked concern among UB professors outside the statistics department -- concern that the proposed change has more to do with commercializing the university than with academic quality.

Even during the busy exam period preceding the holiday recess, the emotional debate concerning the statistics department's fate stimulated two-thirds of the faculty of natural sciences and mathematics to cast mail-in ballots on the proposed change.

The vote -- 48-40 in favor of having the statistics department become part of the medical school -- was strictly advisory, as will be a forthcoming vote in the UB Faculty Senate. President Steven B. Sample will have the final say on the department's fate this spring.

"The move (to the medical school) has little to recommend it," said John C. Boot, a professor in UB's management school and a past chairman of the Faculty Senate.

"The Buffalo campus is the only SUNY unit where Ph.D. degrees in statistics are offered, and it is an integral part of the sciences, in particular, mathematics."

Critics such as Boot say the proposed transfer of the statistics department from natural sciences and mathematics is another example of the administration's increasingly zealous pursuit of grants and contracts, which have leapt by 35 percent in the last two fiscal years.

The more than $100 million worth of research UB generated last year is considered another step toward UB's goal of becoming one of the nation's top public-research universities in the country. But the constant quest for dollars is becoming irksome to many UB professors.

A year ago, statistics professors were resisting the suggestion that they move to the medical school. They thought that it was not the optimum place for their department and that it would not be good for the university as a whole.

Putting the statistics department in the medical school, some members worried, could pigeonhole the department to the point that prospective students and faculty members might think that the department's pursuits are limited to biostatistics.

But the administration's perception is that biostatistics is where the money is, Boot said. Mathematical statistics, now the primary focus of the department, is not a field that generates many fat research grants.

UB Associate Provost Kenneth J. Levy says reeling in more research dollars is only "a secondary, tertiary benefit," not the primary reason the administration thinks that the transfer of statistics to the medical school is desirable.

"There are basically two issues here," he said. "One, what ought to be the focus of the department and, two, where is the best place to nurture the department?"

Levy said there is a more compelling need at UB to develop hard sciences such as physics and chemistry, which are also the big grant producers. It was felt that the medical school would have more resources to develop the statistics program, which has dwindled in recent years to five tenured faculty members. That is down from a high of 13 in the early 1970s.