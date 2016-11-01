CHICAGO TITLE SAYS STATE TO RANK NO. 5 IN NEW HOUSING IN 1990

New York will rank in 1990 as the nation's fifth-best state for housing starts, according to the latest market forecast by Chicago Title & Trust Co.

Lower mortgage interest rates and relatively low inflation levels should help the state record 57,600 housing starts next year. The projection is 6 percent higher than 1989's 54,400, but 4 percent lower than the 60,100 starts in 1986, nationwide this decade's most productive year for new home construction.

Nationwide, the property title insurer predicts that 1.58 million homes will be started next year, an 8.6 percent increase over 1989.

Within the state, New York City and Nassau-Suffolk were ranked as two of the top 60 individual markets. New York City was 23rd, with 15,500 starts predicted for 1990, Nassau-Suffolk was 40th, with 8,100 starts forecast.

Chicago Title is bullish on housing for 1990; the firm projects that only four of the 60 metropolitan areas will experience downturns compared to 1989 activity. Thirty-one markets will see double-digit growth, said Chicago Title, led by Charleston, S.C.'s 41.4 percent jump.