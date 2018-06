Mr. and Mrs. Joseph F. Crangle of Buffalo announce the engagement of their daughter, Brigid Marie Crangle, to Anthony Peter Spina, son of Mr. and Mrs. Franklin J. Spina of Wanakah. Miss Crangle is a graduate of Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and Buffalo State College. Her fiance was graduated from St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and attended University at Buffalo. A May 26 wedding is being planned.