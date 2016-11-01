SHEFFER RAPS TURCHIARELLI PLAN

If Buffalo School Board Member Victor Turchiarelli wants to require Buffalo teachers to live in the city, he can expect opposition from state lawmakers, State Sen. John B. Sheffer II said Friday.

Sheffer also criticized Turchiarelli for demanding home addresses of city teachers "to see who supports the (Buffalo school) system."

"Let me help you answer that question," said Sheffer in a letter to Turchiarelli. "Very clearly, the answer is: the State of New York and all of its taxpayers, certainly including those school employees who happen to reside in the suburbs surrounding Buffalo."

Sheffer noted that state aid covers a higher percentage of the Buffalo school budget than that of any other district in the state. Last year, state aid accounted for 76.9 percent of school budget.

the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester ruled this week that Turchiarelli is entitled to the names, address, job titles and salaries of all 6,000 Buffalo school employees. The teachers union has vowed to fight the ruling.