PLAN TO MOVE WEATHER OFFICE IS QUESTIONED PAXON TO REQUEST REVIEW OF EFFORT TO LEAVE COUNTY

Rep. Bill Paxon says he will ask for a review of plans by the National Weather Service to move its forecasting station and nearly two dozen jobs from Buffalo, one of the nation's oldest weather bureaus.

The Amherst Republican said he is "going to ask for a full report on why the decision has been made, and we will proceed from there."

Weather officials announced Friday that they are planning to move their station from Greater Buffalo International Airport and are considering alternatives such as Batavia, Brockport and Niagara Falls.

Officials said that they lacked the space at the airport for a modern, larger facility and that ground clutter on radar screens would keep them from relocating in metropolitan Buffalo. A proposed new radar tower in Clarence, which was rejected by residents, was also cited as a reason for the planned move from Erie County.

"For community reasons, I'd love to have the station stay," said Paxon. "It's my understanding that the airport does not have space available. They have indicated to us the Buffalo Airport would be their preferred location. However, there is not space available for a much enlarged, high-tech and much needed weather station."

Paxon, who had taken the complaints of Clarence residents to weather officials in Washington, said the weather service and its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, botched the proposed move to Clarence.

Clarence residents were concerned about possible health hazards from the 141-foot tower for Doppler radar, which allows forecasters to see much more of storms and to forecast wind shears that are dangerous to aircraft.

"Quite candidly, the weather service and NOOA did an abominable job -- by their own admission, I might add -- of providing information to the community," Paxon said.

By the time weather officials presented information that the tower gave off no more microwave emissions than a home television set, Paxon said, "it was a dead issue."

Donald Wuerch, the meteorologist in charge of the Buffalo office of the weather service, said 22 people now work there. He said a final decision on the move would be made after discussions with contractors and the communities under consideration.

The weather service office here was started in 1872 by Gen. Albert Meyer, a native of Buffalo, who founded the National Weather Service.